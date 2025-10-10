Anello con cristalli cubic zirconia viola
Anello con cristalli cubic zirconia viola

Winter Dreams by Brosway

Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings from the Brosway Dreaming collection.

Brosway dreams for winter, the season when we sleep (or should sleep) more. The affordable jewelry brand offers Dreaming, a line of jewelry that aims to inspire dreams while also saving money for those who buy rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets to wear or give as gifts. The line’s distinctive features are the use of Brosway’s classic material, hypoallergenic steel in a classic version or with a 14-karat gold PVD finish, along with cubic zirconia crystals in various colors: white, purple, or various shades of blue.

Anello trilogy con cubic zirconia
Cubic zirconia trilogy ring

The crystals are round or cushion-shaped. Necklaces and bracelets are available with a flat, very soft and compact herringbone chain, also in natural-colored steel or with a 14-karat gold PVD finish.
Bracciale con catena a spina di pesce e cubic zirconia
Cubic zirconia herringbone chain bracelet

Orecchini pendenti di cubic zirconia azzurri
Blue cubic zirconia drop earrings
Collana con catena a spina di pesce e cubic zirconia
Cubic zirconia herringbone chain necklace
Collana con pendente di cubic zirconia viola
Purple cubic zirconia pendant necklace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

