Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings from the Brosway Dreaming collection.

Brosway dreams for winter, the season when we sleep (or should sleep) more. The affordable jewelry brand offers Dreaming, a line of jewelry that aims to inspire dreams while also saving money for those who buy rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets to wear or give as gifts. The line’s distinctive features are the use of Brosway’s classic material, hypoallergenic steel in a classic version or with a 14-karat gold PVD finish, along with cubic zirconia crystals in various colors: white, purple, or various shades of blue.



The crystals are round or cushion-shaped. Necklaces and bracelets are available with a flat, very soft and compact herringbone chain, also in natural-colored steel or with a 14-karat gold PVD finish.

