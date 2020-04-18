The right size of ring











A quick way to learn about what is the right size of your ring. Even if you want to buy one abroad.

How to calculate the size of a ring? Maybe you want to give one yourself. You can find a choose outside of a jewelry store. Or you want to buy one online. In all these cases the question is the same: the ring size will be right? or risk of buying a ring of a wrong size?

The rings, in fact, can be transformed, larger or little, but the result is not always satisfactory and, in any case, is an additional cost.

Also read How to tighten or widen a ring

There is another case where knowing the right ring size is useful: when you are abroad you may find that not all countries use the same measure to indicate the circumference of your finger. That is why we can serve the table that we publish on this page and showing the different measures used around the world.

First, though, you need to accomplish a simple task. Take a ring of the right size and use a wire to measure very accurately the circumference of the ring. The best thing, for safety reasons, is to repeat the same operation circling your finger on which you want to wear the ring with the same thin rope: the two measures should match. You can also measure the diameter of a ring, but is less straightforward to obtain a precise dimension.

At this point you have got the measure of the ring inner circumference. Now you can compare the size of the inner circumference of your ring with measures that appear in the table. For example, if you live in Italy, Switzerland or the Netherlands (or other Western European countries) and have a circumference of 42.9 mm, the size of your ring is the number 3. But if you were in New York the measure would be 2 and a half and in London the measure would be E. For people using inches is also reported this type of measure. Now you know how to do to know the extent of the right ring for you. Margherita Donato





Circonferenza interna Taglie dell'anello (inch) (Mm) Usa, Canada, Messico Gb, Irlanda, Australia, Nuova Zelanda Cina, Giappone, Sud America India Europa continentale 1.44 36.5 0 1.46 37.2 ¼ 1.49 37.8 ½ UN 1.51 38.5 ¾ Â½ 1.54 39.1 1 B 1 1.56 39.7 1 ¼ B½ 1.59 40.4 1½ C 0.5 1.61 41 1¾ C½ 1 1 1.64 41.7 2 D 2 2 1.75 1.67 42.3 2¼ D½ 2.25 1.69 42.9 2½ E 3 3 3 1.72 43.6 2¾ E½ 4 3.5 1.74 44.2 3 F 4 4.25 1.77 44.8 3¼ F½ 5 5 4.75 1.79 45.5 3½ sol 5.5 1.82 46.1 3¾ G½ 6 6 6 1.84 46.8 4 H 7 6.75 1.87 47.4 4¼ H½ 7 7.5 1.89 48 4½ io 8 8 8 1.92 48.7 4¾ J 9 8.75 1.94 49.3 5 J½ 9 9.25 1.97 50 5 ¼ K 10 10 1.99 50.6 5½ K½ 10 10.5 2.02 51.2 5¾ L 11 11.25 2.04 51.9 6 L½ 11 12 11.75 2.07 52.5 6¼ M 12 12.5 2.09 53.1 6½ M½ 13 13 13.25 2.12 53.8 6¾ N 13.75 2.14 54.4 7 N½ 14 14 14.5 2.17 55.1 7¼ O 15 15 2.19 55.7 7½ Ø½ 15 15.75 2.22 56.3 7¾ P 16 16.25 2.24 57 8 P½ 16 17 17 2.27 57.6 8¼ Q 17.5 2.29 58.3 8½ Q½ 17 18 18.25 2.32 58.9 8¾ R 19 19 2.34 59.5 9 R½ 18 19.5 2.37 60.2 9 ¼ S 20 20.25 2.39 60.8 9½ S½ 19 21 20.75 2.42 61.4 9¾ T 21.5 2.44 62.1 10 T½ 20 22 22 2.47 62.7 10¼ U 21 23 22.75 2.49 63.4 10½ U½ 22 23.25 2.52 64 10¾ V 24 24 2.54 64.6 11 V½ 23 25 24.75 2.57 65.3 11¼ W 25.25 2.59 65.9 11½ W½ 24 26 26 2.62 66.6 11 ¾ X 26.5 2.65 67.2 12 X½ 25 27 27.25 2.67 67.8 12¼ Y 28 27.75 2.7 68.5 12½ Z 26 28.5 2.72 69.1 12¾ Z½ 29 29 2.75 69.7 13 27 30 29.75 2.77 70.4 13¼ Z1 30.5 2.8 71 13½ 31 31 2.82 71.7 13¾ Z2 32 31.75 2.85 72.3 14 Z3 32.25 2.87 72.9 14¼ 33 33 2.9 73.6 14½ Z4 33.5 2.92 74.2 14¾ 34 34.25 2.95 74.8 15 35 34.75 2.97 75.5 15¼ 35.5 3 76.1 15½ 36 36.25 3.02 76.8 15¾ 36.75 3.05 77.4 16 37 37.5













