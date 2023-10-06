Ivan Barbato, a Lombard goldsmith active in Cardano Al Campo (Varese), presents a series of variations on the theme of the Tree of Life, an ancient symbol linked to the perpetual rebirth of nature. “The idea came to me while observing a majestic Art Nouveau style staircase. By modifying the lines of the balustrade, lengthening and intertwining them, the pendant was born,” says Barbato. The pendants are offered in different versions: in white gold adorned with small diamonds, in yellow gold with details reminiscent of ancient goldsmith art, smooth and shiny in yellow gold and silver, or in white gold with the internal part that turns on itself itself.



The jewel pendant can be personalized with the names of the children or a short phrase. A pendant in white gold measuring 33 millimeters, with a central stone weight of 0.04 carats has a price of €2,650. A 25 mm pendant, with a total carat weight of 0.56, is sold at a price of 2,470 euros. Another version, in 18k yellow gold and 925 silver, with an engraving made by hand using a burin, and a central diamond of 0.025 carats is instead offered for 1,300 euros. Finally, a model in 18k yellow gold and 925 silver and a central stone of 0.025 carats costs 850 euros.