Orecchini con rubini star circondati da rubini e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini con rubini star circondati da rubini e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The stars of Piovan

Observing the stars in the sky is always exciting. This is why it is not surprising that there is a type of gem that attracts attention more than others: those with an asterism. The Paduan Maison of Paolo Piovan, for example, recently presented a pair of earrings and a ring with cabochon-cut rubies characterized precisely by this rare aspect. An asterism is a reflected or refracted star-shaped light effect that usually appears when a gem is cut en cabochon (not faceted). It occurs, as in this case, in ruby, but also in sapphire, garnet, diopside and spinel.

Anello con rubino star circondato da rubini e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with ruby star surrounded by rubies and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The star rubies of the jewels presented by Piovan are surrounded by other rubies and diamonds. The Venetian jewelery company is one of the most famous high jewelery brands, also famous for its imaginative animalier creations, as evidenced by one of its latest creations: the bee-shaped brooch with black, yellow and white diamonds and sapphires on yellow gold. Another novelty, however, are the bracelets from the Floreale collection, in gold and semi-precious stones such as quartz and citrine, presented during the September edition of Vicenzaoro.

Spilla in oro a forma di ape con diamanti bianchi, neri e gialli, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bee-shaped gold brooch with white, black and yellow diamonds, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Rametti con perla South Sea e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rametti ring with South Sea pearl and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale artiglio in oro e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Claw bracelet in gold and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale della collezione Floreale in oro e pietre semi preziose. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet from the Floral collection in gold and semi-precious stones. Copyright: gioiellis.com

