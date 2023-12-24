Observing the stars in the sky is always exciting. This is why it is not surprising that there is a type of gem that attracts attention more than others: those with an asterism. The Paduan Maison of Paolo Piovan, for example, recently presented a pair of earrings and a ring with cabochon-cut rubies characterized precisely by this rare aspect. An asterism is a reflected or refracted star-shaped light effect that usually appears when a gem is cut en cabochon (not faceted). It occurs, as in this case, in ruby, but also in sapphire, garnet, diopside and spinel.



The star rubies of the jewels presented by Piovan are surrounded by other rubies and diamonds. The Venetian jewelery company is one of the most famous high jewelery brands, also famous for its imaginative animalier creations, as evidenced by one of its latest creations: the bee-shaped brooch with black, yellow and white diamonds and sapphires on yellow gold. Another novelty, however, are the bracelets from the Floreale collection, in gold and semi-precious stones such as quartz and citrine, presented during the September edition of Vicenzaoro.