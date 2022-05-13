









Although he is known all over the world for his whimsical jewels and his animalier style compositions, Paolo Piovan also does much more. The jeweler from Padua (Italy), in fact, also creates other precious jewels, but not necessarily unique pieces that are in fact wearable sculptures. The Candy Collection, which focuses on the combination of soft colored gems, with different cuts, but with a prevalence of the pillow shape, is part of the less demanding jewelry category, and more easily matched during the normal daily routine.



The Candy Collection jewels include rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings made of white or pink gold with the addition of one or more diamonds combined with semi-precious gems. The stones used are topaz, in blue and madeira colors, citrine quartz, lemon, peridot, purple or green amethyst. The stones have rather generous dimensions and make up clusters of various shades, with different combinations. But, despite the name, they can’t be mistaken for candy.