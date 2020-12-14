The silver emoticons











The modular bracelets are for years one of the most popular choices: they are now also able to evoke emotions and messages with the emoticons. The idea of the designer Sandro Bessi, creator of the collection Argenesi Emoticons made in silver 925. The charms are in fact inspired by the icons used in the Facebook chat and WhatsApp to synthesize a state of mind. The designer, who decided to adopt the way of communication used by his daughter through his smartphone, has created 17 pieces, even in the golden version and rosé. Each item is marked with the brand Argenesi and has within it an innovative locking system, which allows you to attach it to the desired location along the bracelet. The bracelet is equipped with a system of clip closure. It is available also in ruthenium and in three sizes 17, 19 and 21 centimeters. Margherita Donato

















