The silver emoticons

The modular bracelets are for years one of the most popular choices: they are now also able to evoke emotions and messages with the emoticons. The idea of the designer Sandro Bessi, creator of the collection Argenesi Emoticons made in silver 925. The charms are in fact inspired by the icons used in the Facebook chat and WhatsApp to synthesize a state of mind. The designer, who decided to adopt the way of communication used by his daughter through his smartphone, has created 17 pieces, even in the golden version and rosé. Each item is marked with the brand Argenesi and has within it an innovative locking system, which allows you to attach it to the desired location along the bracelet. The bracelet is equipped with a system of clip closure. It is available also in ruthenium and in three sizes 17, 19 and 21 centimeters. Margherita Donato
Vorrei sapere un rivenditore a napoli
Ciao, chiediamo direttamente al produttore e ti facciamo sapere
Il negozio Re Mida a Cava dei Tirreni 😉
a messina dove si possono trovare ?
Ciao, chiediamo direttamente all’azienda, speriamo rispondano in fretta…
Ecco la risposta:
ADELE RUSSO GIOIELLERIA
Via Nazionale 308
98070 ROCCA DI CAPRILEONE
———–
GIOIELLERIA TRAPANI SNC
Via G. Garibaldi 118 A/B
98100 MESSINA
090679012
————
ZUCCARELLO ANDREA
Via T.Cannizzaro 111
98123 MESSINA
A Milano dove li trovo?
Ciao, puoi chiedere a questo indirizzo: http://www.argenesi.it/contatti
Dove trovo in negozio a Treviso (Veneto)
Ciao Jenny, temo che a Treviso non si trovino. Ci sono invece da altri rivenditori in Veneto. Li trovi qui: http://www.argenesi.it/punti-vendita
Comunque se ti fossi presentata almeno con un *ciao* ci avrebbe fatto più piacere…
Salve, ci sono venditori o un negozio che li vende a Bari? grazie!
Ciao Vito, vale la stessa risposta degli altri post, devi cercare qui: http://www.argenesi.it/punti-vendita
Buongiorno
Mi potreste indicare un rivenditore in provincia di Verbania?
Grazie
Ciao Emanuela, prova a guardare a questo link: http://www.argenesi.it/punti-vendita
Buonasera potreste dirmi se c’è un rivenditore a latina e provincia? Grazie
Ciao Cinzia, prova a guardare qui: http://www.argenesi.it/punti-vendita
Ciao,
potresti dirmi se a Firenze trovo questi braccialetti.
grazie per la tua disponibilità.
saluti
Liviana
Ciao Liviana, prova a guardare qui: http://www.argenesi.it/punti-vendita
Como puedo adquirir esta pulsera y que precio me costaría?
Hola Sonia, la pulsera costes € 55, emoticonos alrededor de 30-40 euros. Usted puede encontrar en línea aquí http://www.zanolli.com/bracciale-emoticons-argento-snodabile-argenesi?gclid=CjwKEAiAr4vBBRCG36e415-_l1wSJAAatjJZHOhcP-o7qCZ27txDZMh3hdGpoBOAVYqYcuaPftXmQxoCoQPw_wcB