The playful fantasy of Zorab











Rings inspired by animals, precious stones, jewels rich in colors: these are the high jewelery creations of Zorab, a Maison in Bangkok ♦

There are many Maison with high-sounding names that support secretly good part of their production to the Bangkog jewelry artisans. It is know, but never say it. Not surprisingly, therefore, that Zorab, a company based in the capital of Thailand, is able to produce jewelry that have nothing to envy to those of big names in the jewelery world. To establish this brand, recently seen also at the show in Las Vegas, were Zohrab & Arsina Istanboulian, nearly 40 years ago. Today to go ahead with the brand are their sons Henri, Liza and Hooman.



The stated objective of these virtuosos of the jewels, in which there is a strong use of precious stones, is to propose a jewel “not boring.” High jewelry, but not conventional, which can makes the wearer cheerful. They are unique pieces that are often inspired, in theory, to nature. In practice, they inspired by the ability to create jewelry with a strong color impression and meticulous art of setting. Perhaps these jewels could be called opulent, since there is no constraint on the ability of combination of metal and stones. To be clear: the Maison employs 150 craftsmen to create his collections, entirely produced in-house. Zorab not will disappoint those looking for a pair of earrings or a ring in bright tones and bright. Cosimo Muzzano

















