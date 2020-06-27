Mark Davis, vintage for a few











The ultra-vintage bracelets by Mark Davis, the old bakelite brought back to life ♦ ︎

There are simple, popular jewels, like the modular bracelets. There are the jewels of super luxury, like the bracelets of Cartier or Bulgari. And there are niche jewels, reserved for fans of a certain genre, such as vintage jewelry. Finally, there are ultra-niche jewels. Thus defines his production Mark Davis, who founded his brand in 1999, proudly in Brooklin, New York, where he proudly produces his jewels. Why ultra-niche? Well, because the bracelets, which make up a large part of the production, are unique pieces. Not only. They are made with Bakelite. Not only. This is Bakelite recovered from objects made before the Second World War.



The idea of ​​producing such sophisticated jewelry goes along with a rigorous corporate ethics: no use of gems from a group or a country that engages or supports illegal, inhuman or terrorist activities, no coral, ivory or any other material derived from fauna or flora listed as threatened or threatened. It also opposes the use of coral and antique or vintage ivory. Finally, every year, Mark Davis donates some jewels for fundraising events to charitable organizations.



That said, all that remains is to look at the Mark Davis jewelery. Most are rigid bracelets, even with acid, bright colors, and with gold threads and small precious and semi-precious stones that are used to increase the value of jewelry. Prices: bracelets from 1500 to over 6000 dollars. Lavinia Andorno















