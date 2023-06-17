The Nuun geometries

Nuun’s jewels in Paris: geometries and high jewelry inspired by nature with a truly personal style ♦

Nuun Jewels opened its first store in Paris, in the rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, the classic street of jewelers, next to the famous Place Vêndome. Soul and mind of the new Maison is Noorah Al Faisal, grew up in the Middle East and Europe. “It was my mother who taught me that jewelry is art, a form of deep and moving expression as a painting or sculpture,” she says.

After graduating in English literature at King Saud University, followed by a brief experience in interior design, Noorah was dedicated to the world of fine jewelery. She learned the craft from Georland, a fine jewelry workshop in Paris famous among fans. Then, she started drawing the first jewels. The breakthrough came when Noorah was invited to take part in a small exhibition in a London gallery.

A few months later, in the fall of 2014, she launched Nuun Jewels. For the first collection created 24 unique pieces inspired by nature. But they are the geometric patterns, so characteristic of Oriental art, the real stars. Nothing exotic, though. Music, nature and architecture are the three main inspirations. For example, in the T-shaped jewelry bracelet and necklace Tuwaiq. Or in Banajir collection, composed of metal bracelets in four colors (white, yellow, black or pink) that can fit together to form multi-layered volumes. East and West are sometimes very close.