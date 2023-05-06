Bracciali e orecchini della linea fine jewelry Saint Laurent
Bracciali e orecchini della linea fine jewelry Saint Laurent

The new Saint Laurent jewels

On the catwalk of Saint Laurent now also the fine jewelry. Quality jewels, not just fashion jewelry, that is jewels of non-precious materials, which focus more on the brand than on the quality of the object. In short, the creative director Anthony Vaccarello presented an evolution of the brand that is part of the French group Kwering. The line is characterized above all by the materials used: 18-karat gold, with the choice of focusing on recycled gold and diamonds. From the point of view of form, the jewels are consistent with the style of the Maison: elegance that is not hidden, but rigorous.

18K Gold Chain Bracelets

The line includes rings, but above all large bracelets, alongside earrings formed by the famous brand. Some of the jewels, however, are thin and clearly show the house logo. However, these are not jewels linked to a particular fashion trend. Wide bracelets and large chains are shapes that always remain wearable, year after year. The jewels can be purchased online, as well as in the stores in Paris, Monaco and Saint-Tropez, with prices ranging from less than 700 euros to almost 7,000.
Torque stackable rings in yellow, rose and white gold

Stud earring with the House logo
Multi-turn bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold
Bracelet in gray gold and diamonds
Cuff bracelet in 18K yellow gold
18-karat gold chain bracelet

