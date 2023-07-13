The jewels for globetrotters by La Tâche Bobo

The jewels of the La Tâche Bobo brand are an invitation to break the mold. And it is also the story of its founder, Elena Barysenka, Elena Gondorf as a married woman. Born in Belarus, a country anchored to its traditions, she chose to live and study psychology in New York, fashion and design in Milan at the Istituto Marangoni, to take up residence in London, but to live in Thailand, where she makes her jewels together with his team, and Dubai. As if that weren’t enough to make this profile unusual, she has also chosen a name that is difficult to forget. La Tâche in French means stain. Bobo, on the other hand, is a word used to describe the bourgeois-bohemian socio-economic group in France. Wealth, but without paying too much attention to the codified rules.

Elena Gondorf launched her own label in 2013. Even though she didn’t pursue gemology degrees, her jewelry is chock full of gems. But, even if her idea is to compose new, interesting and lively jewels, they are also wearable without difficulty. It sells online, through the most consolidated platforms, such as Moda Operandi.