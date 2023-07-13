Orecchini della collezione Sole
Amen with the Sun

The Sun has been an object of veneration in many cultures since humanity existed and is essential to life. Amen, the Italian brand of accessible jewels, dedicates a small collection of bijoux to the star closest to the Earth, in tune with the summer season. Bracelets, necklaces and earrings have the shape of a stylized sun, with many rays and a circular center. In some models of earrings, bracelet and necklace the sun is represented as if it were about to rise (or set) on the waves of the sea. The characteristic of these bijoux is the use of a pavé of white or colored cubic zirconia, with warm tones.

The cubic zirconia crystals are mounted on rhodium-plated silver in natural color or with a gold-colored finish. Bracelets and necklaces are made up of chains that end with the central element in the shape of the sun. The proposed prices range from around 30 for the simplest earrings to 90 euros for the necklace with the sun rising from the sea. Maybe to wear to the beach.

