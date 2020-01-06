The good triangles of Anastazio











Anastazio, brand of the Greek designer Anastasios Kotsopoulos, launches the new collection (it is the third) Amazing Triangles. As the name suggests, the shape of the jewels that make up the collection is the triangle. A geometric shape that is difficult to translate into rings, necklaces and earrings, but this is exactly what Anastasios managed to do.



In fact, when you think about it, the triangle is also a frequent architectural element in the classical tradition of Greek art. Just think of the triangular pediments resting on the columns of the temples. But not only that: the designer refers to this geometric shape, to symbols of creativity, harmony, integration and change. In short, a triangle is a positive allusion. The Amazing Triangles collection is handmade in gold, with small diamonds set.



Anastasios Kotsopoulos started early: at the age of 19 he learned the art of bezel setting alongside his brother Agis, continuing to improve his experience by collaborating with the best Greek goldsmiths.

















