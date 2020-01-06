The jewels of the Golden Globes 2020











Chronicle from the Golden Globes, the awards to the world of entertainment that precede the Oscars. On stage and on the red carpet the competition, as always, also involved the look.

The jury, it is known, has decreed Sam Mendes as best director for 1917. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the best actor of 2019 in a drama film, Joker. Parasite is instead the best foreign film. Charlize Theron, competing for the Bombshell film, appeared on the red carpet with a Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Collection Autumn 2020 necklace. The necklace features an emerald of over 10 carats, with over 57 total carats of baguette sapphires and diamonds. Designed to evoke the movement of the grosgrain ribbon, the piece showcases the virtuosity used for high Tiffany jewelry. The classic Tiffany diamond stud earrings and a Tiffany Setting ring of over 11 carats completed the actress’s look.



Also in Tiffany style was Reese Witherspoon, with pendant earrings with Schlumberger ribbon, The actress completed her look with a bracelet inspired by the waning moon, in which Tiffany craftsmen deconstructed the motifs of the heart and stars and recreated them with baguettes and round brilliant diamonds. To stay at Tiffany’s house, another actress on the nomination list, Michelle Williams, wore Tiffany & Co. diamond stud earrings and a selection of rings from the New York Maison. Also in the Tiffany stable, the British actress Jodie Comer arrived on the red carpet with the opulent Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Ribbon earrings, with over 130 round brilliant diamonds. Comer completed his look with a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Stars ring with a green tourmaline of over 10 carats.



Finally, Tiffany also has Knives Out, with a necklace consisting of 19 pear-shaped sapphires of over 101 total carats and princess-cut diamonds of over 6 total carats, pear-shaped diamond earrings of over 24 total carats and a tanzanite ring over 18 carat gold, Gillian Anderson with Tiffany diamond necklace and Tiffany Victoria diamond pendant earrings.



After Tiffany launched a men’s line, male representatives with appropriate jewelry could not miss the Golden Globes: the actor, disc jockey and singer Ansel Elgort walked on the red carpet with a surprising platinum Tiffany Enchant butterfly brooch with sapphires, along with a ring with a sapphire of over 9 carats with a Tiffany 1837 Makers watch. Another American actor and singer, Billy Porter, showed a Tiffany diamond pendant featuring a significant pear-shaped diamond of over 11 carats and round brilliant diamonds of over 31 total carats, a dragonfly-shaped brooch and a selection of rings Tiffany T. And Kit Harrington, nominated for Game of Thrones, wore a 27mm Tiffany 1837 Makers square watch with its all-black ensemble.



Another Maison that sparkled at the Golden Globes is Harry Winston.

Jennifer Lopez, candidate for best supporting actress, wore a necklace with Colombian emerald and 76.36-carat diamonds, set in 18-carat yellow gold and platinum. This extraordinary Harry Winston necklace is made up of 21 Colombian emeralds and 58 diamonds. Each of the cushion-cut emeralds, matched in color and in perfect gradation, delicately mix with pear-shaped diamonds set diagonally in this one-of-a-kind creation that seems to float delicately on the wearer’s skin.



Also by Harry Winston, JLo, he wore earrings with Colombian emerald and cushion cut diamonds, 7.93 carats, set in 18 carat yellow gold and platinum, a vintage bracelet with diamonds from 1959, for 57.30 carats, set in platinum, a Central Park diamond and emerald ring, 3.79 carats, set in 18 carat yellow gold and platinum.



Under the banner of Harry Winston also Zoey Deutch, with a cna necklace with 58.69 carat sapphire cabochon pendant with 22.93 carats of diamonds, set in platinum, flower earrings with sapphire and diamonds, 23.02 carats, mounted in platinum, ring with diamonds and Sapphire Winston Cluster, 4.68 carats, set in platinum, ring with sapphire and crossed diamonds, 2.46 carats, set in platinum.



Helen Mirren, on the other hand, chose a waterfall necklace with cascade diamonds, 73.55 carats, mounted in platinum, secret cluster diamond earrings with ruby ​​drops, 9.01 carats, set in 18 carat yellow gold and platinum, Harry Winston bracelet with secret cluster diamonds, 35.42 carats, all Harry Winston, also chosen by Rachel Weisz, with the new Fifth Avenue crossed diamond necklace by Harry Winston, with 211 diamonds, for a total of 75.64 carats, fantasy shape and baguette cut, in platinum.















