The golden Orient of Michelle Ong











Michelle Ong was named one of the 15 most influential women in Hong Kong. Promotes the art of Italian Renaissance. And she is also the designer of the refined Maison Carnet ♦

You don’t need to fly to Hong Kong to learn who is Michelle Ong. The designer founded Carnet together to Israeli Avi Nagar in 1985. Since then he has become a kind of Jar of East. So much so that the legendary Joel Arthur Rosenthal gave her compliments and has written for her the preface of a book by Vivienne Becker that collected the images of the work of the designer. His curiosity has produced a strange cross between Art Nouveau and Ming tradition. Actually the two terms simplify a lot of the complexity of the creativity of Michelle Ong. In reality, what matters of most it’s see the virtuosity to jewelry with great and precious stones. His pieces, not surprisingly, are appreciated by those who can and want to show off their fine jewelry, like the soprano Renee Fleming and Kate Winslet.



On his style they were wasted many adjectives: stately, exuberant, expressive … But the truth is that with a few words don’t sum up a production so dense it is very difficult. And to say that Michelle Ong is self-taught. She started designing jewelry as a hobby. He loves perfectionism: even after reaching the success continues to follow closely the artisans who make her designs. “The materials we use are a means to an end,” she explained. The absence of a school behind her also has advantages: for example, the Hong Kong designer began using the titanium 17 years ago, in advance of the others. Here are some pieces of her production.



Michelle Ong is also a refined art lover. She was named president of the Marco Polo Society, a non-profit organization that promotes cultural exchanges between Italy, Hong Kong, Macao and mainland China. And in the former British colony city he promoted Shaping the Human Body: the Florentine sculpture of the Italian Renaissance, an exhibition of ten key masterpieces of the period, at the University of Hong Kong. Matilde de Bounvilles

Michelle Ong è anche una raffinata appassionata d’arte. È stata nominata presidente della Marco Polo Society, un’organizzazione senza scopo di lucro che promuove gli scambi culturali tra Italia, Hong Kong, Macao e Cina continentale. E nella città ex colonia britannica ha promosso Shaping the Human Body: la scultura fiorentina del Rinascimento italiano, una mostra di dieci capolavori chiave del periodo, presso l’Università di Hong Kong. Matilde de Bounvilles















