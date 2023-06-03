Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con diamante fancy blue

Precious auction for Pandolfini

Auction of jewels and watches with good results for Pandolfini, a Florentine auction house. The selection of jewels, selected by the head of the Cesare Bianchi department, were hammered out in the historic headquarters of Palazzo Ramirez Montalvo. As regards the Jewelery department auction, 92% of the lots were sold for a total of 2.8 million euros and a 185% increase on the starting estimates. The 18-karat white gold ring with a fancy blue diamond stands out above all, sold for 376,000 euros.

Ring in 18K white gold with a brilliant cut solitaire of 7.03 carats

An 18-karat white gold ring with a 7.03-carat brilliant-cut solitaire fetched €163,800 and a pair of platinum earrings with Burmese rubies and diamonds found a buyer for €138,600. At the watch auction, 111 out of 124 pieces were awarded, 90% of the lots, for a total of 1.2 million and a 125% increase on the starting estimates.

Platinum earrings with Burmese rubies and diamonds

Best performance for the 1971 Rolex Daytona Paul Newman Panda, the watch with a steel case and panda dial sold for 163,800. Among the many lots proposed, we also note the awarding of the 1979 Rolex Daytona Big Red, sold for 85,680 and the 1979 steel and gold Patek Philippe Nautilus Jumbo, with monobloc steel case, smooth yellow gold bezel and steel and gold bracelet. 18-karat yellow gold sold for 78,120 euros.

Rolex Daytona Paul Newman Panda
Orecchini con diamanti, zaffiri e tormalina paraiba
