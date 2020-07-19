The flower of Barcelona Ramon











In Barcelona sparkles the centuries-old tradition of Ramon, who has also dedicated a collection to the Catalan city ♦

The family is now in the fifth generation: from the debut in 1888, Ramon, the jeweler of Barcelona ​​has come a long way. Today the brand, managed by Carlos Ramon, sells in many foreign countries, especially Latin America and the Middle East. The secret of long life of the House is, perhaps, in wanting to remain attached to the roots, but at the same time, trying to innovate. For example, with a patented system created to achieve a tennis bracelet, with internal movements reduced to make it flexible so that you can wear very easy. Invented many years ago, this gem is still required because the people can wear it comfortable.

Innovation, but also tradition: the latest innovation from Ramon is a collection dedicated to the Flower of Barcelona, ​​which is one of the iconic symbols of the city. The flower had been created for a modernist building, Casa Ametller, in Passeig de Gràcia. They are small tiles that have become a trademark of the Modernist movement identity of the city and also a hallmark of Barcelona. The jewelry collection takes up this design, which is dominated by the curved line and turned it into gold and white gold jewelry with diamonds for earrings of different sizes and stones, bracelets, necklaces and rings. A way to say thank you to the capital city of Catalonia. Rudy Serra















