Messika’s surprisingly luxurious earrings











Open your ears well and listen to the new verb: earrings can still surprise you and surprise those who look at you. Valérie Messika promises (and keeps) it. The Queen of Diamonds in Paris offers a breath of fresh air for the summer of 2020 regarding this type of jewel. Earrings are not the only surprising proposal from Messika, but they are certainly something that differentiates this Parisian jeweler specializing in diamonds from other Maison.



First of all, Messika offers a long series of earrings that can be placed in different areas of the ears. Of course they can be worn individually, or together. On the lobe, on the upper part, in a circle, pendants, doubles, etc.: the earrings are in rose gold with single or pavé diamonds. There is also an extension from the Move collection, one of Messika’s first creations, where diamonds are free to move between the gold tracks of the jewel.



Or with My Twin, earrings in which Messika combines delicate pear-shaped diamonds with emerald cuts: the Hoop XL model has a large round gold frame, with alternating pear and emerald cut diamonds inside.

















