Messika’s surprisingly luxurious earrings




Open your ears well and listen to the new verb: earrings can still surprise you and surprise those who look at you. Valérie Messika promises (and keeps) it. The Queen of Diamonds in Paris offers a breath of fresh air for the summer of 2020 regarding this type of jewel. Earrings are not the only surprising proposal from Messika, but they are certainly something that differentiates this Parisian jeweler specializing in diamonds from other Maison.

Orecchini XL Hoops. Con la loro cornice rotonda in oro, questi orecchini giocano sulla giustapposizione dei motivi My Twin. All'interno del centro dei cerchi, i diamanti con taglio a pera e smeraldo sono incastonati perfettamente uno accanto all'altro
Orecchini XL Hoops. Con la loro cornice rotonda in oro, questi orecchini giocano sulla giustapposizione dei motivi My Twin. All’interno del centro dei cerchi, i diamanti con taglio a pera e smeraldo sono incastonati perfettamente uno accanto all’altro

First of all, Messika offers a long series of earrings that can be placed in different areas of the ears. Of course they can be worn individually, or together. On the lobe, on the upper part, in a circle, pendants, doubles, etc.: the earrings are in rose gold with single or pavé diamonds. There is also an extension from the Move collection, one of Messika’s first creations, where diamonds are free to move between the gold tracks of the jewel.
Gli orecchini XL Hoops indossati
Gli orecchini XL Hoops indossati

Or with My Twin, earrings in which Messika combines delicate pear-shaped diamonds with emerald cuts: the Hoop XL model has a large round gold frame, with alternating pear and emerald cut diamonds inside.
Non solo un orecchino a goccia con due motivi Lucky Move, ma anche un earcuff con una catena che si attacca alla cartilagine usando una piccola clip Gatsby
Non solo un orecchino a goccia con due motivi Lucky Move, ma anche un earcuff con una catena che si attacca alla cartilagine usando una piccola clip Gatsby

Clip My Twin
Clip My Twin
Clip My Twin
Clip My Twin
Clip con diamante taglio a pera
Clip con diamante taglio a pera
Orecchino a clip
Orecchino a clip
Mono clip a lobo
Mono clip a lobo
Mono clip della linea Romane
Mono clip della linea Romane
Mono crochet della linea Move Uno
Mono crochet della linea Move Uno
Orecchini, collana e anelli Messika indossati
Orecchini, collana e anelli Messika indossati
Orecchini Pavé Xl Hoops. Creati nel 2019 in una versione semi-pavé, i cerchi Move Romane sono ora completamente pavé
Orecchini Pavé Xl Hoops. Creati nel 2019 in una versione semi-pavé, i cerchi Move Romane sono ora completamente pavé

Orecchini pendenti Move Uno
Orecchini pendenti Move Uno







