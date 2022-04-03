









Peter Lam: the name sounds vaguely Teutonic, but in reality the designer was born and operates in Hong Kong. In addition to creating collections under the name of his own company, Peter Lam is a manufacture that works on behalf of third parties. In 2008, a brand new factory with state-of-the-art technology was opened, which also opened the doors to international cooperation with world-renowned companies.



Jewelery with the Per Lam brand is made of 14-karat white or rose gold, decorated with diamonds and sapphires, but in some cases also with synthetic colored stones. The style is quite traditional and the brand’s catalog is very large. Peter Lam started his business in 1985, in Hong Kong. A passion for jewelry that began as a young man, when he worked in the jewelry shop inside the Hilton Hotel. He managed to make a career. And to make his dream come true.