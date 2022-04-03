









Can a chain be as soft as love? Do metal rings manage to achieve the roundness of female forms? And how interesting can it become to invent something that has already been invented? Questions answered by the Icon line by Nanis, a brand founded, directed and playfully nurtured by Laura Bicego. It is not the first time that the Venetian Maison proposes the theme of the chain which, in fact, is among those archetypes of jewelry that cannot be ignored. But in the Icon collection, which follows another line that has the chain as its protagonist, that is, the Libera line, jewelry takes on a different expression.



Sensual, Nanis defines it, and that’s not the wrong adjective. But the chain is also a tribute to the historical legacy of the company and its first collections in the nineties. The motif of the chain, considered rigid and static in the common imagination, has been completely rethought through a more impressive link which, at the same time, is rounded in its lines, giving life to sinuous, sweet and daring jewels. The collection retains the Maison’s trademark: the millerighe engraving in 18-karat gold, with the addition of lines of small diamonds in some models.