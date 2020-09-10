The Deco of Castaldi Gioielli











That of the Castaldi goldsmith workshop is a family tradition that has been going on for three generations. In Rome, Castaldi Gioielli is a consolidated reality that is led by the designer Gianluca, whose philosophy is to revisit the classic jewel in a modern key. Indeed, high jewelery: the Roman Maison relies on classy stones, pearls and gold to create elaborately crafted jewelery, often using the geometries of art deco.



In the wake of the revival that involved most of the high-end jewelers, the Roman brand also came up with a series of jewels inspired by the geometries of the 1930s. in the Déco collection, the series includes earrings, necklaces and rings. The structure is very linear. The materials used are white gold, diamonds, enamel, precious stones such as rubies, emeralds and sapphires, but also tanzanite, as well as pearls in gray or golden versions. The large rings in pink or white gold do not go unnoticed. Echoes of art deco also in the Infinity collection, with white and black diamonds on pink or white gold.























