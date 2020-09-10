Mattioli is inspired by Calatrava











Licia Mattioli has a passion for art, as well as for jewelry. For years, the collections of the Turin Maison (which has 30 goldsmiths and 280 employees) have often were been dedicated or inspired by great painters, from Arcimboldo to Lucio Fontana. Now, however, Mattioli introduces a new trend, that of architecture with the Calatrava set. At Voice Vicenzaoro, in fact, the brand presented a suite that enriches the Masterpieces collections: unique pieces that enhance the ancient Turin goldsmith tradition.



The set is inspired by the famous bridges designed by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, author of structures that combine reinforced concrete, steel and theatrical volumes. Bracelet, ring and earrings are made with precious pavé of white and black diamonds set on titanium with interventions in white (but not too much) 18 carat gold. The shape of the jewels, of course, uses those hyperbolic lines that have made Calatrava famous and that in the jewels are transposed into a geometry that does not go unnoticed.















