Murat, Paris for all

About a century and a half ago (in 1847 to be precise) Charles Murat founded in Paris the jewelry that still bears his name today. Unlike the Maison of Place Vendôme, however, Murat has focused on a “boulevard jewelry” at super affordable prices, in 925 silver, gold, gold plated and steel. In short, Parisian jewelry, but not suitable for a soirée at the Opera. In 1998 the French group Marcel Robbez Masson bought the brand with the idea of maintaining the original philosophy: French style combined with everyday life.

Anello Adventure placcato oro e lacca
For summer 2020, for example, Murat proposed the Adventure collection, with gold-plated metal and coral-colored lacquer anti-evil eye decoration. The bijoux are made of 925 ‰ silver, gold plated and 316L steel, with the addition of crystals, cubic zirconia or colored lacquer and prices range from 30 to 160 euros.
Orecchini della collezione Adventure
Collezione Glamour, anello in argento e lacca
Collezione Glamour, anello in argento e lacca rossa
Collezione Glamour, bracciale in argento e lacca
Orecchini placcati oro e cubic zirconia
Bracciale placcatoi oro e cubic zirconia
Pubblicità Murat degli anni Cinquanta
