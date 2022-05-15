alta gioielleria, , vetrina — May 15, 2022 at 5:00 am

Bulgari high jewelery for Elizabeth’s jubilee

It’s time for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. London has decided to celebrate the anniversary, from 2 to 5 June, with events and celebrations. And the queen, passionate about jewelry (she can boast an exceptional collection) is also a source of inspiration for designers. Bulgari, for example, announced the Jubilee Emerald Garden tiara, inspired by the Queen of England. Along with the tiara, a high-end jewelery watch was announced. The set of two unique pieces was created, says the Maison, in over 1,500 hours of work: it is the result of the skill of a master goldsmith in collaboration with a group of five artisans, two of which dedicated exclusively to the manual setting of gems.

Lo schizzo preparatorio per la tiara
The set consists of emeralds and diamonds mounted in a platinum frame. And platinum, in fact, is the Queen’s Jubilee. The jewelry design is inspired by a floral bouquet. In the center is a 63.44-carat Zambian emerald. But not only. The gem is engraved with a lotus flower. The tiara is also a transformable piece of jewelry, which can become a necklace.
Composizione del bracciale-orologio
The Divas’ Dream watch is made of white gold, set with eight Zambian emeralds (approx.18.40 carats), round brilliant diamonds and pavé diamonds set on the case and bracelet. The dial has snow-set diamonds (approx.11.40 carats). Making the clock was also complex: it involved five craftsmen, for a total of a thousand hours of work. In this case the emeralds were cut into a fan shape.

La tiara è anche un gioiello trasformabile, che può diventare una collana
Lo smeraldo di 63.44 carati dello Zambia inciso con un fiore di loto
L'orologio Divas' Dream è realizzato in oro bianco, con otto smeraldi dello Zambia
Lavorazione del bracciale-orologio
