A jewelry line inspired by Renaissance domes and featuring natural stones.

For those with a sweet tooth, the term bon bon refers to a small sugar-based treat: pralines, candies, confetti, or chocolate truffles. Alternatively, it can also refer to the line of rings designed by Tuscan Maison Tavanti. BonBon rings are crafted from 18-karat gold, with natural stones and diamonds. They are also available in a more generously sized cocktail version.

Despite the name evoking pastry, the BonBon collection actually draws inspiration from Renaissance domes, inspired by volumes and geometries made of interlocking, overlapping, and multi-level constructions. The rings come in square and triangular shapes, with combinations of natural stones such as amethyst, green onyx, rhodolite, turquoise, smoky quartz, blue topaz, and diamonds, arranged like a bouquet on the surface of the jewelry. The cocktail versions also maintain the same mix, but with larger volumes and stones with strong facets.