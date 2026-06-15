Anelli della collezione Bon Bon di Tavanti
Anelli della collezione Bon Bon di Tavanti

Tavanti’s Bon Bon Rings

A jewelry line inspired by Renaissance domes and featuring natural stones.

For those with a sweet tooth, the term bon bon refers to a small sugar-based treat: pralines, candies, confetti, or chocolate truffles. Alternatively, it can also refer to the line of rings designed by Tuscan Maison Tavanti. BonBon rings are crafted from 18-karat gold, with natural stones and diamonds. They are also available in a more generously sized cocktail version.

Orecchini con diamanti, rodolite e turchese
Earrings with diamonds, rhodolite, and turquoise

Despite the name evoking pastry, the BonBon collection actually draws inspiration from Renaissance domes, inspired by volumes and geometries made of interlocking, overlapping, and multi-level constructions. The rings come in square and triangular shapes, with combinations of natural stones such as amethyst, green onyx, rhodolite, turquoise, smoky quartz, blue topaz, and diamonds, arranged like a bouquet on the surface of the jewelry. The cocktail versions also maintain the same mix, but with larger volumes and stones with strong facets.

Pendente con ametista, onice verde, diamanti
Pendant with amethyst, green onyx, and diamonds
Anello cocktail con quarzo rosa
Cocktail ring with rose quartz
Anello con topazio, quarzo fumé, diamanti
Ring with topaz, smoky quartz, and diamonds

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Anello in oro giallo, con perle South Sea e pavé di diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
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