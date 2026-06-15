New jewelry in gold, pearls, and natural stones for summer 2026.

New additions for summer from Atelier VM, a Milanese jewelry brand founded in 1998 by Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj Oleari. The new Brezza collection offers two pieces: a necklace and a charm. The Brezza necklace, crafted from 18kt gold and embellished with a baroque pearl, delicately envelops the wearer, offering a clean and refined design. The charm is designed to be worn alongside the brand’s iconic collection, L’Essenziale. An irregular baroque pearl is paired with 18kt gold.



Atelier VM also introduces the Vega necklace, crafted from 18kt gold and embellished with a pink tourmaline and white freshwater pearls. Inspired by the brightest star in the Lyra constellation, Vega, the tourmaline necklace adds a touch of color and personality, with a sophisticated and clean design.



Another new addition from Atelier VM, also inspired by astronomy, is Via Lattea, an earring with natural pearls and 18kt gold. Inspired by the galaxy that hosts the solar system, it aims to evoke the magic of a starry sky on a summer night.



