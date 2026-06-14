Themed bracelets with customizable elements, entirely handmade.

Simple bracelets, perfect for the summer season. But that doesn’t mean they’re devoid of history. In fact, the Sassolini collection from Milanese fashion house Rubinia was born in 1985. The idea was to create jewelry reminiscent of small pebbles washed ashore by the waves. In 2008, the brand organized these pieces into a collection, crafted from 100% ethical and certified gold and silver. The Sassolini line allows you to create a personal piece of jewelry, never the same as another: Rubinia bracelets can be personalized with initials and numbers. The bracelets are entirely handmade in Italy, and each piece features slight differences that make it unique.



In short, they aren’t just standardized charms, but jewelry designed to last. There are also jewelry pieces with special themes, such as the Sassolini birthstone bracelet (925 silver elements with pink or blue enamel and a pacifier-shaped seal) in 9kt rose gold. Or the Sassolini Stars bracelet, with stars engraved in silver, or the Sassolini Rock bracelet with a lucky seal in black enamel and a chili pepper-shaped seal, a symbol of protection and good luck, plus many others.

