The Valenza-based Maison presents a new line of its sculptural high jewelry collection.

The depths of the ocean conceal powerful emotions, and there’s much to discover. Now there’s something more: the new version of the Abissi collection by Palmiero, an Italian Maison that offers high jewelry unlike any other, thanks to the artistic touch of Carlo Palmiero. The Abissi collection had already attracted attention in its red version, featuring rubellites, pink sapphires, and white diamonds on rose gold. The new line of the collection instead adopts the classic color of vast expanses of salt water.



The undulating shapes of the jewelry, seemingly sculpted by the movement of the tides, are presented with white diamonds, blue sapphires, and a central tanzanite. The Maison’s expertise also includes the careful selection of pavé stones, with shades ranging from blue to white, symbolizing the foam of crashing waves.



Carlo Palmiero has long transformed goldsmithing into an art form, transcending the two-dimensionality of jewelry with three-dimensional, enveloping pieces, just like in the Abissi collection. A specialty of the Maison is the innovative use of pavé stones, set to create unique color nuances and seamless surfaces.



