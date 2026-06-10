Benoi, collana con smeraldi della Colombia per 37,92 carati taglio goccia e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Benoi, collana con smeraldi della Colombia per 37,92 carati taglio goccia e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Benoi high jewelry is born

The brand is called Benoi, but it should be read Be-noi. Be, the verb to be in English, and noi, the personal pronoun in Italian that corresponds to us in English. In short, the name means to be ourselves, but it also alludes to the union between Italian design and Indian manufacturing. The new brand is the result of the initiative of the De Luca family who gave life to the Cameo Italiano brand and the Indian maison Bnm, founded in 2004 and managed by Binoy Shah and Malav Shah.

Collana Waves of Life con tanzanite, zaffiri, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Waves of Life Necklace with Tanzanite, Sapphires, Diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Benoi, in short, is the meeting of two cultures, India and Italy: the vision of an Indian producer of high jewelry that merges with that of an interpreter of the highest values ​​of Italian craftsmanship in the world of luxury.

As an Indian traveling the world, I have noticed the perception that culturally we excel at making things happen, but we are not always associated with quality. This impression stuck with me and inspired my dream: to create a team that showcased India’s vision and hard work, but blended beautifully with Italian charm and craftsmanship. And that’s where my brother Malav and I met Gino Di Luca.
Binoy Shah

Anello Waves of Life con tanzanite, zaffiri, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Waves of Life Ring with Tanzanite, Sapphires, Diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The result is high-end jewelry, which debuted at Jewellery Geneva: large gemstones, fine workmanship, high-impact pieces, but without the excess of ornamentation (for Western tastes) that characterizes much traditional Indian production. In short, a mix on what has been called the Cotton Road, that is, between India and the West.

Collana con 3167 diamanti bianchi per 37,55 carati, e 4938 zaffiri blu per 58,91 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with 3,167 white diamonds totaling 37.55 carats and 4,938 blue sapphires totaling 58.91 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini con 380 diamanti bianchi per 10,24 carati e 657 zaffiri blu per 7,43 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with 380 white diamonds totaling 10.24 carats and 657 blue sapphires totaling 7.43 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana rainfull indossata aperta o intrecciata. È composta da 2069 diamanti per 31,88 carati e 734 smeraldi per 8,64 carati. Lo smeraldo centrale a pera è di 12,68 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rainfull necklace, worn open or woven. It features 2,069 diamonds totaling 31.88 carats and 734 emeralds totaling 8.64 carats. The central pear-shaped emerald weighs 12.68 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla in oro e titanio, smeraldo del Brasile da 10,70 carati, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold and titanium brooch, 10.70-carat Brazilian emerald, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Benoi, collana Undress con smeraldi taglio goccia e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Benoi, Undress necklace with pear-cut emeralds and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bracciale Waves of Life con tanzanite, zaffiri, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Waves of Life Bracelet with Tanzanite, Sapphires, Diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello Waves of Life indossato: tanzanite, zaffiri, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Waves of Life Ring Wearing: Tanzanite, Sapphires, Diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con rubini e diamanti
Ruby and Diamond Necklace

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