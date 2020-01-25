Susan Lenartka’s talisman jewels











The jewel is not necessarily light, soft, pleasant to wear. The talismans, the first jewels created by shamans for women and men, had a first and foremost practical function: to keep evil spirits away or, alternatively, dangers of various kinds. The idea of jewelry with alleged magical properties, in reality, has never disappeared, as evidenced by the creativity of Susan Lenartka, a goldsmith and designer with 23 years of experience, who studied in Chicago and graduated from Southern Illinois University.



In short, Susan Lenartka, who participated in the last edition of Milan Jewelry Week, is one of those people fascinated by the ethnic heritage of the past and, not by chance, studied sacred ornaments. During the art school Susan had in fact attended the Field Museum in Chicago, inspired by artifacts and relics. Then, she worked as an ethnographic repairman in the Chicago area for the decoration and ornamentation of West Africa, Naga and Thailand.



So, do not be surprised by the Alchemy of Talisman collection, which has the ambition to be decorative, but also to have protective functions, for those who believe in it. The different pieces use metal, but also round crystals, citrine and smoky quartz. Stones that have, according to new age lovers, also beneficial effects on health and spirit.















