Fantasy and myths, literature and architecture, Sicily and the world. Roberto Intorre, jeweler and goldsmith in Palermo, summarizes in one person the many faces that characterize the Italian island. He defines himself as an architect by training, but a craftsman by choice. But his production is also contaminated by artistic passion: he collaborated with the Teatro Massimo and Teatro di Verdura foundation, the Architecture Gallery of Palermo and with the Triennale of Milan. His Gocce di Magma collection was chosen by the British Museum in London to represent Sicilian craftsmanship. SalinaDocFest 2017 was inaugurated on the island of Salina with the installation of the Wonderful Journey dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the Orlando Furioso by Ludovico Ariosto, with nine Jewel Icons, each of which represents a stage on the Hippogriff’s path to the Moon.

Roberto Intorre nel suo laboratorio a Palermo
In short, not just silver rings and bracelets. But an example of his osmosis with the Sicilian tradition is testified by the inspiration of prickly pears for the weft of some jewels. The Cieco per Amore bracelet won the Premier Power Of Lovead OroArezzo 2018.
Bracciale con trama Ficodindia in argento dorato
Anello in argento per uomo indossati
Anello Babbaluci in argento e corallo
Bracciale in argento con trama Ficodindia
Bracciale in argento dorato con pietre
Bracciali della collezione Cieco per amore
Collana con pendente Drago indossato
Pendente Ippogrifo
