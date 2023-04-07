Birth brings a new identity to the world. And leBebè, the distinctive brand of Lucebianca, was born to accompany motherhood with its jewels. The brand has chosen spring, a season associated with the rebirth of the natural world, to renew the brand, which has completed 15 years of life. The rebranding starts from the new logo, with the introduction of the pay-off “A mother is born” and a new communication campaign.



A way to underline the origins, and also to focus completely on the world of motherhood. However, leBebé’s jewels have always used the two silhouettes of a boy and a girl that distinguish the jewelery brand. Not only. The goal is also to renew the image associated with the client-mother, more modern and connected to the times. The rebranding operation also concerns the product catalogue, which now proposes a new segmentation into three families: The Icons, with the various variations of the shapes symbolizing the brand’s heritage, The Adorables, with the multifaceted and contemporary collections to combine with your mood and style, Suonamore, with jewels dedicated to waiting. An opportunity, the rebrandong, to expand its proposals with an extension of the I Classici collections (to which these images refer) with new bracelets and earrings in white, yellow and pink gold, Les Petits and Le Perle.