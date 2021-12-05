









Religious devotion, tradition, a pinch of the Middle Ages: these are the elements of Elena Braccini’s jewelery ♦ ︎

From architecture to jewelry: it seems that this is one of the most popular streets by designers. And there is a link: architecture takes care of volumes and shapes, communicates aesthetics, also loves functionality. All elements that are found in the proposals of Elena Braccini, a Florentine specialist in Interior Design and with a master’s degree in jewelery at the Sacred Art School of Florence. Take note: the course of study is a clue to the creative world of Elena Braccini.

As shown by the The Real Madonnas and Deep Soul collections.

The English name of the collections conceals, in reality, the very Italian passion of jewelry linked to tradition, even the religious one that has its roots in the medieval arts. Sacred art and zoomorphic interpretations, symbols: these are the areas that the designer’s jewelery attends.

The jewels are made entirely by hand by Florentine artisans in the historic shops of Ponte Vecchio (the bridge that crosses the river Arno). Gold and silver are characterized by micro-incisions, with stones that become micro-architectures. In addition to the aforementioned The Real Madonnas and Deep Soul collections, Elena Braccini also offers wedding rings and jewels made to order and customizable.