Brafa, an exhibition-market of ancient and modern European art, but also of jewelry, organized by the Foire des Antiquaires de Belgique Association, returns to Brussels. It involves galleries from all over the world, including important Italian professionals. The 70th edition will take place at Brussels Expo, on the Heysel plateau, from Sunday 26 January to Sunday 2 February 2025.

Nardi also returns to the Italian jewelry Maisons, with a set consisting of a ring, earrings and bracelet in gold and burnished silver with diamonds: it is a tribute to Venice. The Leone collection is, as the name suggests, inspired by the symbol that universally identifies the Serenissima. It was created with the aim of donating a percentage of the proceeds to Save Venice, a non-profit organization that raises funds for the conservation of the vast artistic and cultural heritage of Venice. A goal that involves Alberto Nardi in the dual role of patron of the jewelry store and vice president of the association.



In Brussels, the maison is also exhibiting a precious gold pendant with yellow sapphires and diamonds set that reproduces the architecture of the seventeenth-century Basilica della Salute and Ca’ d’Oro, a necklace and earrings in rose gold with brown diamonds set inspired by the famous fifteenth-century Gothic palace overlooking the Grand Canal. Since 1925, Nardi, from its historic headquarters in Piazza San Marco in Venice, has been the jeweler who creatively reinterprets the culture and charm of the city on the Lagoon through the processing of metals and precious stones. Among the clients of the rich parterre: Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Ernest Hemingway, Marilyn Monroe, the Spanish royals.



Nine ancient and contemporary jewelers are participating in the 70th edition of Brafa, including the Italian Barbara Bassi and the Dutch VKD Jewels, which opened an important branch in Milan a few years ago. The 130 international galleries taking part in Brafa 2025 come from 15 countries and present thousands of works of every style and time, including paintings, sculptures, antique furniture, ceramics and jewellery, but also wunderkammers, African art and carpets.

JEWELLERY SHOPS ON SHOW AT BRAFA 2024

Barbara Bassi (Cremona)

Nardi Jewellery (Venice)

J. Baptista (Lisbon)

BG Arts Gallery (Saint-Ouen sur Seine)

Bernard Bouisset (Béziers)

Collectors Gallery (Brussels)

Epoque Fine Jewels (Kortrijk)

Pauline’s Jewellery Box (Brussels)

VKD Jewels (Amsterdam)

LIST OF PARTICIPATING ITALIAN GALLERIES

Ars Antiqua (Milan)

Barbara Bassi (Cremona)

Cortesi Gallery (Milan)

Dalton Somaré (Milan)

Mearini Fine Art (Perugia)

Valerio Turchi Gallery (Rome)

Nardi Jewellery (Venice)

Repetto Gallery (Lugano)

Giammarco Cappuzzo Fine Art (London)

Robertaebasta (Milan – London)

Romigioli Antichità (Legnano)

Dei Bardi (Brussels)

Brafa ART FAIR

Sunday 26 January – Sunday 2 February 2025

Brussels Expo, Pl. de Belgique 1, Brussels

Opening hours: 11am-7pm (Thursday until 10pm)

Admission: full price €25, under 16 free, 16-26 years €10. Catalogue €20.

Info and tickets: www.Brafa.art

