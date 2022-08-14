









Mexico and clouds, Mexico and colors, Mexico and jewels: those of Daniel Espinosa, a designer born in a village with a deep tradition in silverware, the material used for centuries in Central America. Espinosa learned the art of jewelry in Italy, Germany and the Netherlands in the early 1990s. But he fused the modernity of European design with Mexican tradition. In 1997 he launched his first collection. In the Latin country he became a star and also opened a shop in Panama.



But it is interesting to observe his style: the goal of his work is to exalt manual work by Mexican artisans who work with silver in Taxco, his hometown. But it’s not about ethnic jewelry, the craftsmanship gives way to a modern style. Each piece is composed with a bronze or silver base and then treated with baths or covered with gold leaf. In some cases brass is also added to the silver alloy.