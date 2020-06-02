The redesigned rings of KatKim











Rings (and not only) but certainly modern and original: they are those of Katherine Kim, designer of New York with her brand KatKim. They are also sold online ♦

You do not know which engagement or wedding ring to buy? Well, if you want to be original you can do a thought to Katherine Kim rings, a New York designer who now sells with KatKim brand. The rings, if you like, can be purchased online and is easy to choose the right fit. Katherine has previously worked with the Mirlo brand, but now focused on his line of jewelry that has the objective of merging the classic design with a contemporary edge.



In fact it has succeeded: are rings for the engagement that are original, but not bizarre. Solitaire are reviewed and corrected with sinuous forms that are able to add something new to a shape, the circle, which has been used for millennia. It’s not easy. And with the right mix of gold and diamonds, as is appropriate. Since it works in New York and is quite trendy, Kat Kim also boasts some famous customers, including Rihanna and Alessandra Ambrosio. Prices: the simplest ring costs about 500 Euros, but you climb up to almost 3,000 with the addition of diamonds and pavé stones. Alessia Mongrando















