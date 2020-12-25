Melanie Georgacopoulos’s tour











From Athens to Tokyo, via London: the long road to Melanie Georgacopoulos, Greek designer with international soul.

The School of Athens is not only that of the ancient philosophers like Plato, of architects-sculptors like Phidias or playwrights as Aeschylus. Greece is also home to a large patrol of designers, who have managed to obtain international visibility. This is the case of Melanie Georgacopoulos, born and raised in Athens from greek father and a French mother. From first she received a passion for the roots of civilization and the art of ancient Greece, including jewelry. From second she has inherited the sensitivity is typically French taste. Melanie has mastered the art goldsmith to Mokume Institute of Athens.



This international profile is also reflected in her refined jewelry production: a modern design, rich and minimalist at the same time.

She moved early in the Edinburgh College of Art (sculpture) and then at the Royal College of Art (Master in Jewelry). Later she moved to London, where he founded his company of jewelry in 2010: her specialty is the innovative combination of metal and pearls. From London to Tokyo: in 2012 she began collaborating with the Japanese jeweler Tasaki. An idea that has been successful: the jewelry line produced is now called M / G Tasaki.



The designer has also focused her creativity on mother of pearl, unfairly considered a by-product of the pearl industry. Nacre is produced by mollusks as an inner layer of the shell and also forms the outer coating of the pearls. It is a strong, resilient and iridescent material that has been used for thousands of years, mainly in the form of inlay. For this Melanie Georgacopoulos decided to enhance it (and she succeeded very well). Lavinia Andorno















