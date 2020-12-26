Jem, the beautiful is equitable











Jewels made exclusively with ethical gold and laboratory diamonds: it is the formula of the Parisian Jem, acronym of Jewelery Ethically Minded ♦

Gold, but equitable as well as beautiful. And ‘the credo of Jem, Jewellery Ethically Minded. Despite the name the English-speaking, it is a Maison in Paris, who decided to travel the road to the jewelry does not affect the environment and does not exploit workers. In a nutshell, a political correct gold, which offers full product traceability, and is committed to full transparency. The mines where Jem gets gold are small settlements, while he is away from areas subject to economic exploitation, the violation of human rights, abuse of child labor, health hazards and environmental inequalities.

And so, then, that the gold used by Jem does not make you feel guilty, you can switch to the one offering the brand launched in 2008 by Erwan Le Louer along with Véronique le Bansais, at that time European director of marketing Dior cosmetics. The workshop in the heart of the Vosges is where jewels are worked, with simple shapes. It can be said that the moral commitment of Jem is reflected in the clean lines of collections. Rings, bracelets and necklaces are obviously in gold, with circles or lines that trace the surface. That’s all. Yet sometimes they are able to surprise: ethics and design, after all, are concepts that go hand in hand, because the beautiful is good. Giulia Netrese













