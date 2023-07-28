Mattioli in flight with Butterfly

High Jewelery butterflies in flight. This time it is Mattioli who uses one of the most recurring images in the world of jewellery: the flying insect with colored wings, which inspires lightness, imagination and beauty. But, in this case, Mattioli is also inspired by the concept of metamorphosis, synonymous with renewal and transformation. The Turin-based Maison has created the Butterfly parure as a one-of-kind in 18-karat white gold and white diamonds. The necklace has the particularity of being modular and decomposable: the butterfly pendant can be detached and also used as a brooch.



The weight of the diamonds used is, respectively, 12.44 carats for the earrings, 35.67 carats for the necklace with butterfly pendant and 5.84 carats for the ring. Butterfly is a set that adds to Mattioli’s high jewelery collections, such as Fireworks, Reve_r, Aqua, Ventagli and the latest addition, Smarties.