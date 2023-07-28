The time of watches with VO’Clock Privé

Together with Vicenzaoro (September 8-12) the time of watches returns. The idea of combining the large jewelery fair with a space for timepieces was confirmed by Ieg, the company that organizes the event. VO’Clock Privé (September 8-10), dedicated to watchmaking culture, is back. Unlike Vicenzaoro, VO’Clock Privé is open to all the public, experts and collectors. As in previous editions, exhibitors will be in the foyer on the first floor of the fairgrounds. The appointment alternates with the VO Vintage format, declined on the vintage watch. Within Vicenzaoro, Time is also confirmed, an area dedicated to watchmaking, but reserved (like the rest of Vicenzaoro) for operators.

The September edition of VO’Clock Privé offers itself as a platform for sharing and learning in the world of timepieces, through comparison and exchange between amateurs, experts and professionals in the sector. In addition to the exhibitors, there will be speeches by Tudor in conversation with Ander Ugarte, Head of Design of the house, talks by Zenith and Hublot, appointments with opinion leaders, collectors and watchmaking personalities such as Beppe Ambrosini and Bruno Bergamaschi (Giorgione). Also on the agenda is the event Italian watchmaking and its future hosted by Ugo Pancani, trainer of the Genevan FHH, with Sandro Fratini, Auro Montanari, Marco Mantovani. Technical sessions of the Zenith Watch Clinic under the guidance of expert watchmakers will serve to reveal the secrets of haute horlogerie.

The educational program offers tools and preparation for understanding the secrets and facets of watchmaking. Among the most awaited events, the official courses of the authoritative Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva stand out, among these the Watch Essential Course, open to enthusiasts of all levels who want a solid and complete knowledge base, also useful for embarking on a career in the haute horlogerie, and a new in-depth course on one of the most fascinating complications: Tourbillons.

The prestigious Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants (Ahci) was present with a selection of eight master watchmakers: Andersen Genève, Ludovic Ballouard, Sinclair Harding, Vincent Calabrese, Stefan Kudoke, Matthias Naeschke, Meccaniche Orologi Milano and the applicant Marc&Darnò. Furthermore, haute horlogerie with the mechanical and artistic marvels of Luca Soprana, Romeo Ferraris and A.Favre & Fils and emerging brands with a high creative content such as Kross Studio.

The opportunities for enthusiasts to meet and try the most interesting watchmaking proposals multiply with the participation of many other brands, including Norqain, Speake Marin and Frederique Constant. The offer is completed by additional timepiece models presented by the top official dealers of the major brands with the most sought-after specimens by the public and connoisseurs.

In Italy, the watch market is worth 2 billion euros (2022), up 9% on 2021. According to data from Assorologi and GfK, the watches purchased by the Italian consumer decreased in quantity by 5.6% compared to 2021, while they grew in value by 3.9%. The watchmaking channel, regardless of the nationality of the buyer, recorded a market of 4.3 million pieces (down by 5.8% on 2021) for a value of 1.3 billion euros (+6.5%).

