Gold jewelry with a soft, lightweight mesh in the Maison’s collection.

Fope focuses on softness with the Prima Aura collection, which uses gold mesh in all three classic colors of the precious metal, even mixed together. The magic of gold is complemented by the luminous purity of diamond rondels, adding an extra touch of everyday luxury. But the collection also aims to be a choice of lightness, as its name suggests: in Italian, the word aura means a breeze, air in motion. At the same time, in philosophy, the term serves to indicate the individual, unique character of the original work of art compared to its possible reproductions in the age of mass consumption.

The Aura line by Fope, in any case, is part of the Prima collection, which uses the soft, flexible weave of Novecento round-section gold mesh in its lightest expression. It includes bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings that can be worn alone or combined with the most important pieces from the other collections.