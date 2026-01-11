Joywith Jewelry is the fine jewelry brand founded by Amy Kang in Shenzhen.

From Shenzhen, a large city that developed a few kilometers from Hong Kong, she brought her jewels to the Vicenzaoro design room. Amy Kang founded Joywith Jewelry in 2016 with the idea of proposing poetically precious jewels. Amy Kang, with ten years of experience in the world of the jewelry industry behind her, decided that the time had come to take off. With the addition of a specificity of her: the use of rare conch pearls. It is a choice that was suggested by her daughter, Victoria Yu, the designer of the Maison, who particularly loves these uncommon pink pearls, which are calcareous concretions produced by the Queen Conch, as the mollusc Strombus gigas is called, found in some areas of the Caribbean Sea.

The jewels of the Chinese maison therefore often have a pink conch pearl in the center of the design. They are jewels of great imagination, volume and lightness. Elaborate sculptures, inspired by flowers or the animal world, between extreme modernity and classic Chinese traditions. In 2022, Victoria Yu received the Outstanding Design Award of IGI （International Gemological Institute） of her Her Crystal Floral Fan jewelry collection was exhibited in Shenzhen Jewelry Museum. The crystal flower, a ring with conch pearls, was also selected by The Jewelery Trendbook 2024+.