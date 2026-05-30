Bracciale elastico con 16 fila di diamanti della collezione Cashmere. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale elastico con 16 fila di diamanti della collezione Cashmere. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Roberto Demeglio’s elastic jewels

Precious yet flexible jewels in gold and diamonds: these are those of Demeglio, a brand that is over a century old.

The Roberto Demeglio brand owes much of its fame to ceramic jewels. The other part (of notoriety) concerns the elasticized and patented system that it uses to make rings and bracelets comfortable and easy to wear. This aspect, however, also concerns jewels that are not ceramic, such as those in the Cashmere collection. The collection includes tennis-type bracelets and elastic rings, thanks to a small hidden spring, in 18-karat gold with diamonds, which adapt to the shape of the hand and wrist. What if the jewel with the spring breaks? The system adopted is quite safe, so much so that Roberto Demeglio offers a lifetime guarantee on the 18-karat gold elasticated bracelets and rings with diamonds from the Cashmere collection.

Bracciali in oro bianco e giallo della collezione Groumette. Copyright: gioiellis.com
White and yellow gold bracelets from the Groumette collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Cashmere collection is added to the others of the goldsmith workshop based in Turin, born in 1984, but which has been producing with its own brand since 2005. Even if the history of the company has deeper roots: it was the jeweler’s grandfather who opened in Piedmontese city, in 1922, the first Demeglio store. Today the company, which also makes use of the work of the founder’s wife, Simona Demeglio, in addition to offering its collections also works on behalf of third parties.

Bracciali in oro e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold and diamond bracelets. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello elastico in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti bianchi e neri
18-karat white gold stretch ring with white and black diamonds
Bracciale elastico in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti bianchi e neri
18-karat white gold stretch bracelet with white and black diamonds
Bracciale elastico in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti bianchi
18-karat white gold stretch bracelet with white diamonds
Cashmere stetch, oro 18 carati, diamanti e zaffiri
18-karat stretch cashmere, 18-karat gold, diamonds and sapphires
Anello Cashmere stetch, oro 18 carati, diamanti
18-karat stretch cashmere ring, 18-karat gold, diamonds

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