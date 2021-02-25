If the pasta is golden



x







A collection of necklaces and earrings in the shape of pasta, or food-themed, in silver and gold ♦

The queen of Italian cuisine is pasta. And, like pizza, pasta has become famous and appreciated all over the world. So much so that you can wear it. Like a jewel. Do you think it is not possible to use spaghetti or macaroni as brooches or necklaces? You are wrong: the American brand Delicacies Jewelry has designed an inspired collection, they explain from Barilla pasta (also available online) which is completely dedicated to the dish most appreciated by Italians. The collection has an evocative name Al Dente, and a definition: “The first and only jewelry line in the world for epicureans”. That is, for those who love the pleasures of life, including pasta.



The collection consists of pendants that have the shape of different types of pasta, from bucatini to macaroni, from orecchiette to elica. They can be made in plain sterling silver and in this case cost $ 85, but also in 14-karat gold and diamonds. In addition to jewels in the shape of pasta, the brand offers other jewels, always inspired by the world of food, with shapes inspired by fruit, vegetables, but also hens and cows. But be careful: if you get hungry, don’t complain.





















