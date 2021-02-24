Ebony luxury for Qayten



x







Jewelry made with wood, but of luxury. Indeed, of design. The small and refined Bolognese maison Qayten has created the TT collection with a choice that is not usual in the world of jewelry. The pieces in the collection, in fact, are made with what is the oldest material used by man: wood. But this is not a random choice. The wood, dark ebony and very solid, resistant and with veins of warm shades, is accompanied by gold and diamond inserts. It is a return to the origins of civilization: the first jewels worn by women, thousands of years ago, were made of wood.



But it is also a choice that alludes to nature, even if the Maison makes it clear that the ebony used has an ethical origin. The jewels feature an elaborate design, with bracelets and necklaces made up of a puzzle of elements with sinuous, soft shapes, which make the volumes of the jewel seem in motion. The collection consists of a bracelet, two necklaces, two pairs of earrings and a ring.















