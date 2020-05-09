If the diamond is nude











Imagine wearing a bracelet or a ring with attached pendants that are pure diamonds. It is the idea of ​​Nude Diamond, a new brand of jewelry that is based in Antwerp, capital of the most desired gem. The proposal is the result of the work of Gary Pill, heir to a family with deep roots in trade and diamond cutting, and Fabrice Elfassy, ​​a specialist in turning gemstones in brilliant stones. Fabrice debuted on the stage of jewelry in 2008, after he had offered to Lady Gaga a USB stick-jewel, called Vikey. But this exploit is little compared to the jewelry line simple, but surprising, of Nude Diamond. The stones have a hole and are connected to the necklace or bracelet practically without being mounted in a rim. They are simply connected by a small ring that crosses and connects with the jewel. Diamonds, in short, are no longer an adjunct of the object, but the object itself. Prices vary depending on the carat of diamonds, but is part of under 400 Euros. It seems a brilliant idea. Cosimo Muzzano















