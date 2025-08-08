Collana girocollo con diamanti, tanzanite da 24,75 carati e tormalina Paraiba da 5,94 carati
Gucci’s Labyrinths

Gucci journeys back to its roots: the Florentine equestrian tradition, the world of the sea, and the Italian garden. Three sources of inspiration for the Labyrinths high jewelry collection. There’s no need to search for the exit: Gucci’s labyrinths are a delight to explore, but they’re difficult to navigate without a substantial budget. The jewelry pieces are unique, crafted with large, beautiful, and highly expensive gemstones, complemented by the hours of work required to continue the 2025 version of Labyrinths, which was previewed the previous year.

Anello con acquamarina brasiliana taglio ovale 6,02 carati, due tormaline Paraiba e petali di diamante taglio pera
Ring with a 6.02-carat oval-cut Brazilian aquamarine, two Paraiba tourmalines, and pear-cut diamond petals

The Maison’s passion for the sea is embodied in jewelry that utilizes the classic nautical chain, a frequent choice of Gucci. One example is the rainbow-hued necklace and bracelet set, composed of hundreds of rubies, tsavorites, and sapphires in blue, orange, pink, and yellow. The horsebit is another object that Gucci has transformed into a piece of jewelry and a design motif. Examples include the stud earrings embellished with two 1.62-carat rubies, tsavorites, and diamonds.

Collana con acquamarina brasiliana taglio ottagonale di 52,86 carati, diamanti, tanzanite
Necklace with a 52.86-carat octagon-cut Brazilian aquamarine, diamonds, and tanzanite

Among the collection’s most striking pieces is a choker necklace reminiscent of a fountain hidden in a labyrinth, featuring diamonds, a 24.75-carat tanzanite, and a 5.94-carat Paraiba tourmaline. A ring with a 6.02-carat Brazilian aquamarine, two Paraiba tourmalines, and diamond petals reminiscent of a rose, is also a striking piece. And where is the labyrinth? It’s represented by jewelry inspired by Italian gardens, where hedges often formed a path with a difficult escape route. It’s difficult to adapt the concept to jewels like the necklace with a 52.86-carat octagonal-cut Brazilian aquamarine, a strand of diamonds embellished with a delicate macramé of diamonds, and 30 carats of oval-cut tanzanite.

Orecchini Horsebit a bottone, da due rubini 1,62 carati, tsavoriti e diamanti
Horsebit stud earrings with two 1.62-carat rubies, tsavorites, and diamonds
Collana a catena nautica collana con le sfumature dell'arcobaleno, composta con centinaia di rubini, tsavoriti e zaffiri blu, arancioni, rosa e gialli
Nautical chain necklace with rainbow hues, composed of hundreds of rubies, tsavorites, and blue, orange, pink, and yellow sapphires

Collana in stile Moghul con smeraldi intagliati, rubini e zaffiri
