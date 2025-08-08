Gucci journeys back to its roots: the Florentine equestrian tradition, the world of the sea, and the Italian garden. Three sources of inspiration for the Labyrinths high jewelry collection. There’s no need to search for the exit: Gucci’s labyrinths are a delight to explore, but they’re difficult to navigate without a substantial budget. The jewelry pieces are unique, crafted with large, beautiful, and highly expensive gemstones, complemented by the hours of work required to continue the 2025 version of Labyrinths, which was previewed the previous year.

The Maison’s passion for the sea is embodied in jewelry that utilizes the classic nautical chain, a frequent choice of Gucci. One example is the rainbow-hued necklace and bracelet set, composed of hundreds of rubies, tsavorites, and sapphires in blue, orange, pink, and yellow. The horsebit is another object that Gucci has transformed into a piece of jewelry and a design motif. Examples include the stud earrings embellished with two 1.62-carat rubies, tsavorites, and diamonds.

Among the collection’s most striking pieces is a choker necklace reminiscent of a fountain hidden in a labyrinth, featuring diamonds, a 24.75-carat tanzanite, and a 5.94-carat Paraiba tourmaline. A ring with a 6.02-carat Brazilian aquamarine, two Paraiba tourmalines, and diamond petals reminiscent of a rose, is also a striking piece. And where is the labyrinth? It’s represented by jewelry inspired by Italian gardens, where hedges often formed a path with a difficult escape route. It’s difficult to adapt the concept to jewels like the necklace with a 52.86-carat octagonal-cut Brazilian aquamarine, a strand of diamonds embellished with a delicate macramé of diamonds, and 30 carats of oval-cut tanzanite.