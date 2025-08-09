Claire's shop
Claire's shop

Claire’s Bankruptcy

It searched until the last minute for a buyer, then gave up: the jewelry chain Claire’s has filed for bankruptcy, which in the US is classified as Chapter 11. This is the second time in seven years that the chain has thrown in the towel: it’s bad news for the creditors of a $500 million loan due in December 2026, given that the company has chosen to defer interest payments, assuming it can repay the debt. The jewelry and accessories retailer, also known for its piercing services, has announced that it plans to file for bankruptcy in Canada as well.

Claire’s Floral Earrings

Almost all of its jewelry is produced abroad: the final blow to the company, in short, was the tariffs. Many North American stores will remain open for now, but the company is planning its first 18 closures. Claire’s is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, and operates over 2,750 stores in 17 countries across North America and Europe, as well as 190 Icing brand jewelry and accessories stores serving customers ages 3 to 35.
Claire’s Store in Florence

Gucci’s Labyrinths

How to clean gold and precious stones

Jewelry Trends at Vicenzaoro

The trends for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2025-2026 season according to Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, Vicenzaoro’s independent