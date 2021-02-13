vetrina — February 13, 2021 at 4:00 am

Graziela between cats and jewels




Jewelry and cats (but also dogs and much more) are the two precious loves of Brazilian designer Graziela Kaufman.

You may love the jewelry and animals alike? Maybe. Graziela Kaufman, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in colored gemstones, diamonds and jewelry, succeeds on both fronts. Her jewelry is loved by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian. In terms of animals, however, she is committed to assisting and protecting pet homeless and abused. In fact, she is involved with a number of organizations around the world that help to rehabilitate animals of all types. And on her site you can read, in fact, a page dedicated to his Animal Advocacy activities.

Orecchini in oro con tormalina Paraiba e indicolite
Orecchini in oro con tormalina Paraiba e indicolite

If love for animals comes from the heart, the art of jewelry, instead, she learned from his grandfather, in Brazil, where she grew up. He also traveled to many other mining towns throughout Brazil to get to know the process of extraction of stones. She moved to the US more than 17 years ago, and now she lives with her husband and four children in the Chicago area. Her jewels are a compromise between forms of luxury and affordability: next to gold and diamonds, for example, Graziela also uses silver and natural stones, with a good visual effect, and with the ability to keep prices down. Giulia Netrese

Orecchini in oro rodiato e diamanti bianchi e neri
Orecchini in oro rodiato e diamanti bianchi e neri

Orecchini a forma di pizza in oro e diamanti
Orecchini a forma di pizza in oro e diamanti

Medaglione con diamanti e smeraldi
Medaglione con diamanti e smeraldi

Anello in oro bianco con diamanti neri
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti neri

Anello multi banda in oro con diamanti bianchi
Anello multi banda in oro con diamanti bianchi

Anello in titanio blu e diamanti
Anello in titanio blu e diamanti

Orecchini in titanio blu e diamanti
Orecchini in titanio blu e diamanti







