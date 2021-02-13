Graziela between cats and jewels











Jewelry and cats (but also dogs and much more) are the two precious loves of Brazilian designer Graziela Kaufman.

You may love the jewelry and animals alike? Maybe. Graziela Kaufman, graduated from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in colored gemstones, diamonds and jewelry, succeeds on both fronts. Her jewelry is loved by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian. In terms of animals, however, she is committed to assisting and protecting pet homeless and abused. In fact, she is involved with a number of organizations around the world that help to rehabilitate animals of all types. And on her site you can read, in fact, a page dedicated to his Animal Advocacy activities.



If love for animals comes from the heart, the art of jewelry, instead, she learned from his grandfather, in Brazil, where she grew up. He also traveled to many other mining towns throughout Brazil to get to know the process of extraction of stones. She moved to the US more than 17 years ago, and now she lives with her husband and four children in the Chicago area. Her jewels are a compromise between forms of luxury and affordability: next to gold and diamonds, for example, Graziela also uses silver and natural stones, with a good visual effect, and with the ability to keep prices down. Giulia Netrese























