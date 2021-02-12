Love according to Pandora

ANELLI, Argento, bracciale, Pandora — February 12, 2021 at 5:59 pm

Valentine’s Day 2021 signed Pandora. With a series of bijoux that, in case, can also be used for other occasions. Central theme, of course, is love. But a love to communicate. Sure, a message is nice, but a gift is even more welcome. Pandora also commissioned a study, An Exploration of Love, conducted by the research firm Opinium, which surveyed 11,000 participants in 11 countries, including a thousand in the United Kingdom, United States, Mexico, Australia, China, Hong Kong, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and Germany between 22 October and 5 November 2020.

Bracciale con charm
Objective: to deepen the ways in which love is expressed and celebrated. Result: About 50% of participants feel loved when their partner demonstrates that they think about her and when she remembers special occasions. Like Valentine’s Day. And here, then, are the hearts of Pandora made of 71% recycled silver, with the addition of crystals and brushstrokes of color for a series of bracelets, rings and necklaces.
Anelli con cuore
Bracciale in argento rosato
Ciondolo dedicato a San Valentino
Bracciale in argento con charm in smalto viola
Charm in argento con smalto rosso
Bracciale in argento
